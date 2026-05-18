Sri Lankan Airlines staff on the run after swindling over Rs 2 crore from Chennai office

Investigators later discovered that unidentified individuals had compromised the service provider’s email account, using it to divert funds through fraudulent transactions.

SL Airlines has since filed complaints with the Criminal Investigation Department in both Dubai and Sri Lanka, where officials are now probing suspected cyber fraud and money diversion.

Back in Chennai, while the airline’s complaint detailed the Rs 2.20 crore misappropriation involving fake receipts and forged payment records, city police have not registered this as a separate case. Sources said the police have instead initiated an investigation based on the airline’s original complaint.

Preliminary inquiries have confirmed the use of forged financial documents, and efforts are ongoing to trace all individuals involved. Police continue to search for the employees suspected in the fraud.