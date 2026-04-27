Sree Sai Silks' Nagalakshmi hacked to death by husband in Chennai's Nanganallur

Nagalakshmi operated silk saree shops in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar, while Subramanian was reportedly unemployed and frequently harassed his wife for money, causing constant quarrels.

Subramanian left home two years ago after a fight and moved in with his sister in Madurai. In this period, Nagalakshmi sent him money via GPay. He returned to Chennai about 10 days ago and quarrels resumed.