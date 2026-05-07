SR introduces battery swapping facilities for EVs at suburban stations

To revive the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, contracts have now been awarded for the installation and operation of battery swapping stations for five years. The railway division said the initiative is expected to generate an annual licence fee revenue of Rs 53.43 lakh.

The Railways hopes that, unlike charging points, this battery swapping model allows EV users to replace discharged batteries with fully charged ones within minutes. Railway officials said the facilities would function through mobile applications operated by authorised charge point operators and require minimal space within station premises.

To revive the initiative in the Chennai division of Southern Railway, contracts have now been awarded for the installation and operation of battery swapping stations for five years. The railway division said the initiative is expected to generate an annual licence fee revenue of Rs 53.43 lakh.