Sprightly colours of culture and tradition shine at Mylapore festival in Chennai

CHENNAI: As we entered the narrow lanes of Mylapore, the cultural hub of Chennai, which are now filled with construction works and ‘Take Diversion’ signboards, we were taken aback by the enthusiasm of people gathered to participate in and watch the Mylapore Festival near Kapaleeshwarar Temple.

North Mada Street and the surrounding lanes were dedicated to the festival, each focusing on different aspects. Each day starts with a profound and soulful Carnatic music concert, followed by an array of events, including Pallanguzhi, Dayam Kattam, and cookery contests, along with Tamil plays and puppet shows, upholding our cherished tradition.

The Mylapore Festival is a four-day event, popular for the kolam contest. This year, more than 100 people from different age groups, starting from three, participated in the rangoli contest. 66-year-old Sharadha has been enjoying the fest for the past two decades. Taking us back in time and delving deep into the history behind the Mylapore Festival, she shares, “All the kolams here are dedicated to the goddess Karpagammbal. In the past, our day would start by drawing a kolam at the threshold of our houses to welcome positive energy and divine power. Over time, this practice gradually vanished. The motive of the festival is to reintroduce kolams into the everyday routine of people. It is a tradition that shouldn’t be abandoned.”

Sharadha observes that the footfall of people increases each year. “I can see many foreigners enjoying the spirit and fervour of the event and trying their best to learn about our culture. Nowadays, we also see many men participating in the kolam contest, reflecting the progressive mindset of society,” she highlights and expresses her wish to participate in the contest for the first time next year.

A resident of Chrompet, Balachander Chidambaram has a close connection with kolams and is one of the few male participants. “I am originally from Thanjavur, and I grew up in an atmosphere rich in this tradition. My mom is an expert in the intricacies of rangoli. I started this as a hobby, and it turned out to be a stressbuster — more like therapy. I also run a page dedicated to kolams on Instagram, Kolamum Kalacharamum. This is my second year at this vibrant festival, and I played with geometric patterns for the design,” says Balachander.

Among the many foreigners who were enjoying the aroma of filter coffee, the bustling roads of Mylapore, and the divinity of the lanes, DT Next spoke to Chia from Japan. “I moved to Chennai recently, as I am an ardent admirer of Tamil culture and actor Vijay,” she says with a bright smile. Chia was amazed by the energy and warmth of the people. “I have seen kolams of my neighbours and started putting them up regularly. I wish to participate in the contest next year,” she adds.

The golu exhibition took place at Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls School. Some of the unique creations included important events that take place in Mada Veedhi throughout the year, a miniature of the kolam contest, a re-imagination of the school following the pathshala system, handmade bead crafts, and the honouring of craftsmen.