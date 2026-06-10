Spotted deer fawn rescued after stray dog attack near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A spotted deer fawn that wandered into a residential area in search of water was rescued by firefighters after being chased and severely injured by a pack of stray dogs near Chengalpattu. The injured fawn has been admitted to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred in Sakthi Nagar along the Chengalpattu–Thiruporur Road. According to residents, the fawn had strayed from a nearby forest area into the locality, likely in search of drinking water amid the intense summer heat affecting Chennai's suburbs and Chengalpattu district.
Soon after entering the neighbourhood, the fawn was surrounded and chased by several stray dogs. Residents attempted to drive the dogs away and save the animal, but the dogs continued their attack, inflicting multiple bite wounds.
In a desperate attempt to escape, the fawn jumped into a sewage tank and hid there. Alerted by local residents, personnel from the Chengalpattu Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot, drove away the dogs and safely rescued the injured animal.
Officials found multiple dog-bite injuries on the fawn's body. First aid was administered at the scene to control bleeding before the animal was shifted to the Chengalpattu Veterinary Hospital for further treatment.
The Chengalpattu–Thiruporur stretch is surrounded by reserve forests and dense vegetation that are home to deer, peacocks, rabbits and other wildlife. Residents said wild animals, particularly deer, have increasingly been entering human habitations in search of water as temperatures continue to soar.
The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who noted that stray dogs, which have previously been involved in attacks on people, are now increasingly targeting wildlife that venture into residential areas.