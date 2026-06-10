Spotted deer fawn rescued after stray dog attack near Chengalpattu

The incident occurred in Sakthi Nagar along the Chengalpattu–Thiruporur Road. According to residents, the fawn had strayed from a nearby forest area into the locality, likely in search of drinking water amid the intense summer heat affecting Chennai's suburbs and Chengalpattu district.

Soon after entering the neighbourhood, the fawn was surrounded and chased by several stray dogs. Residents attempted to drive the dogs away and save the animal, but the dogs continued their attack, inflicting multiple bite wounds.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the fawn jumped into a sewage tank and hid there. Alerted by local residents, personnel from the Chengalpattu Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot, drove away the dogs and safely rescued the injured animal.