Spotted deer drinking water by Selaiyur roadside hit by speeding vehicle, rescued by college kids

CHENNAI: A spotted deer was injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle while attempting to drink rainwater accumulated along the roadside near Selaiyur, a suburb of Chennai, on Sunday night. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident did not stop, leaving the deer in pain on the road.

As the wounded animal continued to drink water from the roadside and quench its thirst, few college students who were passing by rescued the deer and alerted the Selaiyur police and Tambaram forest officials.

While the officials were delayed in reaching the spot, the students took care of the deer and gave it clean drinking water to nourish itself. Finally, after a long wait, the officials arrived and took away the deer in their van.

In light of a rising number of such incidents, the public have requested the forest department to take measures like setting up enough water facilities near forest boundaries, thus ensuring animals don’t have to cross roads or enter residential areas in order to quench their thirst.

Plenty of deer roam around in the suburbs of Chennai, such as Tambaram, Selaiyur, Anandapuram, Madambakkam, Agaramthen, Mappedu, Nedungundram, Sadanandapuram, and Alapakkam. These deer often stray in residential areas at night in search of food and water, which can lead to them being hit by vehicles and falling into wells.