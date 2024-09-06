Splashing colours from tiny brushes

CHENNAI: Art holds different meanings for everyone. For some, it’s a hobby; for others, it’s a passion or a beautiful thing to admire. Many of us dreamed of becoming artists as children, but those dreams often faded over time. To help children pursue their artistic goals, Selvakannan, founder of SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory, is organising an art exhibition, Tiny Brushes, exclusively for kids.

“Most of the galleries in Chennai don’t conduct exhibitions for kids. This is my third art show for children. Initially, a few kids participated in an open exhibition, which offended a few senior artists. To avoid the friction and give the deserved space for the young talents, I made it a point to conduct exclusive shows for them,” starts Selvakannan, a self-taught artist.

Eighty-eight child artists, aged 3 to 16, are participating in this national-level art show. The event will be graced by chief guests G Guruselvam, Gayathri Raja, and Thayanithi Paramasivam.

Talking about the future of the art scene in Chennai, Selvakannan says, “The future of art is in safe hands. The passion and interest of the kids are truly fascinating. Parents also support their children’s talent, instead of pushing them into something they do not belong to. When I was a child, my parents were not this supportive. It is happy to see that the mindset of parents is evolving.” He also adds that the children are improving their skills each year and it is reflected in their works.

The exhibition features various mediums including watercolours, pencil sketches, colour sketches and many more.

Tiny Brushes exhibition is taking place from September 14-15, 11 am to 7 pm, at SK’s The Lines & Curves-Art Gallery, Kolathur.