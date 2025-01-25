SpiceJet to operate direct flights from Chennai to Prayagraj starting February 1

CHENNAI: SpiceJet will fly from Chennai to Prayagraj starting February 1 and will continue to operate a daily service until February 27 for the Maha Kumbh rush.

The budget airline adds direct flights from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Guwahati along with its existing daily specials for Maha Kumbh from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai.

The new direct specials from Hyderabad will also start on February 1 and run until February 27, while the services from Guwahati will be operated between February 11 and February 28.

Debojo Maharishi, the Chief Business Officer, explained to the media that these new direct flights and enhanced frequencies of the already operating daily flights to Prayagraj will make travel convenient and accessible for the country’s devotees.

The new direct service between Prayagraj and Chennai will operate as follows:

Prayagraj to Chennai:

Operating as SG 774, the service will depart from Prayagraj at 12.35 pm and arrive in Chennai at 3.25 pm.

Chennai to Prayagraj:

Operating as SG 775, the service will depart from Chennai at 4 pm and reach Prayagraj at 6.35 pm.

It is to be noted that SpiceJet is the first airline to introduce direct flights from Chennai to Prayagraj (Allahabad airport), although other carriers, including the likes of Indigo and Air India, provide connecting flight options.

To book tickets: https://www.spicejet.com/