SpiceJet to operate direct flights between Shivamogga and Chennai from this date

CHENNAI: SpiceJet is set to operate direct flights between Shivamogga and Chennai from October 10. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the airline has opened ticket bookings for the flight service on its website.

The flight will depart from Chennai at 10:40 am and arrive at Shivamogga Airport by 12:10 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Shivamogga at 4:25 pm and reach Chennai by 5:55 pm.

The fare for the flight will be priced at Rs 4,123 per person.

SpiceFlex and SpiceMax fares, which offer fliers added benefits, will cost Rs 4,763 and 5,784, respectively.

The Shivamogga Airport (RQY), also known as Kuvempu Airport, was inaugurated last year. It currently services four destinations are Bengaluru (Kempegowda International Airport), Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) Goa (Mopa Airport) and Tirupati.

The Star Air is already operating direct daily flights between Shivamogga and cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Goa while Indigo runs non-stop flight services between Shivamogga and Bengaluru every day.