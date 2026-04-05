Spending more on students path for development, says VIT chancellor

CHENNAI: Government universities should increase student intake to make higher education accessible to middle-class and underprivileged students, G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT, said on Saturday (April 4).
Addressing the university’s Annual Day and Sports Day celebrations, he called for higher public investment in education, noting that many institutions are reducing intake due to financial constraints.
In Tamil Nadu, only two of 22 universities have more than 10,000 students, he said.
Comparing India's spending with other countries, he said India spends about $266 per student, while OECD countries spend around $20,500, Western nations between $15,000 and $25,000, and China about $17,700.
"Last year, China allocated $800 billion for education, whereas India allocated only $12 billion. India has now surpassed China in population, but without excelling in education, it cannot become a global leader," he added.
He cited VIT's STARS scheme as a success, said the university has received over 10,000 job offers this year, and stressed the role of teachers in institutional success. He also urged financial support for students in private institutions.
Dr Biju George, chief guest, called for lifelong learning and ethical responsibility among students. Raghav Arora attended as the guest of honour. VIT also signed a memorandum of understanding with Statiq on the occasion.
Around 3,800 students received awards, and scholarships worth Rs 2.23 crore were distributed.
The programme was presided over by chancellor G Viswanathan. Registrar Dr Jayabarathi welcomed the gathering, while vice-chancellor Dr VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran presented the annual report.
Other dignitaries present included vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Sekar Viswanathan, executive director Sandhya Pentareddy, Ramani Balsundaram, assistant vice-president Kadhambari S Viswanathan, and several deans and directors of the university.