Spending more on students path for development, says VIT chancellor

Addressing the university’s Annual Day and Sports Day celebrations, he called for higher public investment in education, noting that many institutions are reducing intake due to financial constraints.

In Tamil Nadu, only two of 22 universities have more than 10,000 students, he said.

Comparing India's spending with other countries, he said India spends about $266 per student, while OECD countries spend around $20,500, Western nations between $15,000 and $25,000, and China about $17,700.