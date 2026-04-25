Speeding MTC bus hits passengers at Perungalathur bus stop; 68-yr-old woman dies

CHENNAI: A 68-year-old woman was killed after a speeding government bus lost control and rammed into passengers waiting at a bus stop in Perungalathur on Saturday.
The deceased, Muthulakshmi, a resident of Buddhar Nagar in Perungalathur, was waiting at a bus stop along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway on Saturday afternoon to travel to Chengalpattu.
The police said an MTC bus travelling from Tambaram towards Kilambakkam came at high speed on GST Road and suddenly went out of control, crashing into people standing at the bus stop.
While other passengers managed to escape, Muthulakshmi was trapped under the wheels and died on the spot due to severe injuries. The bus driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.
The police have identified the driver as Saravanan and launched a search to locate him. The incident caused panic and anger among the public, who demanded strict action against the driver.
Traffic Investigation Wing police from Guduvancheri rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.