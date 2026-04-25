Speeding MTC bus hits passengers at Perungalathur bus stop; 68-yr-old woman dies

The deceased, Muthulakshmi, a resident of Buddhar Nagar in Perungalathur, was waiting at a bus stop along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway on Saturday afternoon to travel to Chengalpattu.

The police said an MTC bus travelling from Tambaram towards Kilambakkam came at high speed on GST Road and suddenly went out of control, crashing into people standing at the bus stop.