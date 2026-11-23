According to the police, the driver of the car that was moving at a high speed on the highway lost control and the vehicle rammed into a two-wheeler in front. The riders, Gunasekaran and Murugesan from Gingee, were thrown away in the impact.

However, the car continued without stopping and crashed into a group of pedestrians who were waiting to cross the highway, knocking down several of them. The vehicle finally came to a stop after hitting another vehicle.

The Padalam police said Gunasekaran, who was riding the bike, and Kannadasan from Mailam, who was among the pedestrians waiting to cross the road, died on the spot.