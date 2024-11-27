Speeding car from Chennai mows down five women on ECR

CHENNAI: Five people have lost their life on the spot in an accident after being hit by a speeding car while grazing goats near the roadside in Mamallapuram.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the accident occurred when a car travelling from Chennai to Mamallapuram went off track and crashed into a group of people seated by the roadside.

All five victims, who died instantly due to severe injuries, belonged to the same locality.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.