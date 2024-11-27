Begin typing your search...

    Speeding car from Chennai mows down five women on ECR

    All five victims, who died instantly due to severe injuries, belonged to the same locality.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Nov 2024 3:26 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-27 10:45:33  )
    Speeding car from Chennai mows down five women on ECR
    X

    Visual from the accident spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Five people have lost their life on the spot in an accident after being hit by a speeding car while grazing goats near the roadside in Mamallapuram.

    As per a Thanthi TV report, the accident occurred when a car travelling from Chennai to Mamallapuram went off track and crashed into a group of people seated by the roadside.

    All five victims, who died instantly due to severe injuries, belonged to the same locality.

    Authorities are investigating the incident.

    Further details are awaited.

    Road accidentMamallapuramMamallapuram policeCar Accident
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick