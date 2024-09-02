Special trains to be operated in Tamil Nadu for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath festival; check details here

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Tamil Nadu to clear the extra rush of passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 03325 Dhanbad Jn–Coimbatore Jn Special, will leave Dhanbad Jn at 10.10 am on 4, 11, 18, September, 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 October, 6, 13, 20, 27 November, 4, 11, 18, 25 December, and 1 January (on Wednesdays) and reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.30 pm the third day (18 services). In the return direction, Train No 03326 Coimbatore Jn-Dhanbad Jn Special will leave Coimbatore Jn at 12.55 pm on 7, 14, 21, 28 September, 5, 12, 19, 26 October, 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 November, 7, 14, 21, 28 December, and 4 January (on Saturdays) and reach Dhanbad Jn at 5.10 pm, the third day (18 services). The trains will have stoppages in Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai in both directions.

2. Train No. 08557 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore Special, will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.00 pm on 7, 14, 21, 28 September, 5, 12, 19, 26 October, 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 November (on Saturdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.45 am the next day (13 services). In return direction, Train No. 08558 Chennai Egmore – Visakhapatnam Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.30 am on 8, 15, 22, 29 September, 6, 13, 20, 27 October, 3, 10, 17, 24 November, and 1 December. (Sundays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 22.35 hrs, the same day (13 services). Coach composition: 1- AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 2- AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coaches (disabled friendly) -amp; 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.

3. Train No. 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam Special, will leave Visakhapatnam at 08.20 am on 4, 11, 18, 25 September, 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 October, 6, 13, 20, and 27 November (on Wednesdays) and reach Kollam at 12.55 pm the next day (13 services). In the return direction, Train No. 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam Special will leave Kollam at 7.35 pm on 5, 12, 19, 26 September, 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 October, 07 th, 14 th, 21st, 28 th November, 2024. (Thursdays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 23.20 hrs the next day. (13 services). The train will have stoppages at Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Advance reservations for the special trains are open, added the statement.