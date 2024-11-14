Special trains to be operated between Chennai Central – Kollam during Sabarimala season; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special train services between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Kollam during Sabarimala season to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 19, 26; December 3,10,17,24, 3; January 7 and 14 (Tuesdays) and reach Kollam at 2.30 pm, the next day (9 services).

In return direction train no 06112 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kollam at 4.30 pm on November 20, 27; December 4,11,18,25; January 1, 8 and 15(Wednesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.35 am, the next day (9 services).

Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, four AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches & two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Train no 06113 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 23, 30; December 7,14, 21, 28; January 4,11 and 18 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 2.30 pm, the next day (9 services).

In return direction train no 06114 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kollam at 5.50 pm on November 24; December 1,8,15,22,29; January 5,12 and 19 (Sundays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.35 am, the next day (9 services).

Coach composition will be of one AC three-tier coach, eight sleeper class coaches, 10 general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Train no 06117 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on November 18, 25; December 2,9,16,23,30; January 6 and 13 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 6.20 am, the next day (9 services).

In return direction train no 06118 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on November 19,26; December 3,10,17,24,31; January 7 and 14 (Tuesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 03.30 am, the next day (9 services).

Coach composition will be of three AC three-tier coaches, eight AC three-tier economy coaches, two sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

Train no 06119 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam AC Garibrath weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on November 20,27; December 4,11,18,25; January 1, 8 and 15 (Wednesdays) and reach Kollam at 6.20 am, the next day (9 services).

In return direction train no 06120 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central AC Garibrath weekly special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on November 21, 28; December 5,12,19,26; January 2, 9 and 16 (Thursdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 am, the next day (9 services).

Coach composition will be of 15 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

All the special trains will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Advance reservation for the special trains are open, added the statement.