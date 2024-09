Special trains between Chennai Central and Shalimar announced; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Shalimar (West Bengal)– Chennai Central - Shalimar Sectors to clear extra rush of passengers during Durga Pooja, Diwali & Chhath festivals, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 02841 Shalimar – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Shalimar at 6.30 pm on 30 September, 7,14, 21 and 28 October, 4, 11 and 18 November 2024 (Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm, the next day (8 Services).

In return direction Train No. 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.30 am on 2,9,16, 23, and 30 October, 6,13 and 20 November (Wednesdays) and reach Shalimar at 11.20 am, the next day (8 Services).

Coach composition will be one AC three-tier coach, 17- sleeper class coaches, two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservations for the special trains will open at 08.00 am on Saturday, added the statement.