Special trains announced for Pournami Girivalam ; check details

CHENNAI: Two pairs of special trains would be operated for the Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06130 Villupuram Junction (Jn) – Tiruvannamalai MEMU special will leave Villupuram Jn at 09.15 am on Tuesday (Sept 17) and reach Tiruvannamalai by 11.00 am.

In the return direction, Train No 06129 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Jn MEMU special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm Tuesday and reach Villupuram Jn by 2.15 pm.

Coach composition will be of 7 second class coaches, 2 second class parcel vans and a guard van.

Train No 06131 Villupuram Jn - Tiruvannamalai MEMU special will leave Villupuram Jn at 9.15 pm on Tuesday and reach Tiruvannamalai by 10.45 pm. In the return direction, Train No 06132 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Jn MEMU special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 03.30 am on Wednesday and reach Villupuram Jn by 05.00 am. Coach position will be of 8 car MEMU.

The train will have 7 stoppages between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai,added the statement.