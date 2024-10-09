Special trains announced between Chennai Central - Kottayam for Pooja holidays; check details

CHENNAI: In view of Ayudha Pooja, Southern Railway (SR) announced special trains between Chennai Central to Kottayam to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No.06195 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kottayam Special Express will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 pm on the 10th and 12th October to reach Kottayam at 1.45 pm the next day.





Train No.06196 Kottayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central Special Express will leave Kottayam at hrs 4.45 pm on 11th and 13th October to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.20 am the next day (4 services)



Advance reservations for the above special trains, comprising 8 sleeper class coaches, 10 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans are open now.