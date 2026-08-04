Special enrollment drive for out-of-school kids in Ezhil Nagar

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s education department will be conducting a special camp to re-enrol out-of-school children to continue their education today at Chennai Middle School premises in Ezhil Nagar.
More than 1,000 students and their parents across six local schools, including Chennai Primary School (CPS) Kannagi Nagar, CPS 11th Street Kannagi Nagar, CPS Kannagi Nagar FAB, Chennai Middle School MS Ezhil Nagar, and Chennai Higher Secondary School Kannagi Nagar, are set to benefit through this initiative.
The camp aims to streamline re-enrollment, facilitate documentation, and coordinate welfare schemes. Key services include issuing Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, community certificates, and income certificates required for educational scholarships.
Additionally, eligible orphaned children can apply for the Anbu Karangal scheme via the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), offering monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 up to Class 12.
To provide integrated support, multiple government bodies, including Tamil Nadu E-Governance Agency, Chennai Revenue Department (South), Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO), and civil supplies, will offer single-window services on-site.
GCC urges parents and students to utilise the camp to secure essential documents and welfare assistance.