Special enrollment drive for out-of-school kids in Ezhil Nagar

More than 1,000 students and their parents across six local schools, including Chennai Primary School (CPS) Kannagi Nagar, CPS 11th Street Kannagi Nagar, CPS Kannagi Nagar FAB, Chennai Middle School MS Ezhil Nagar, and Chennai Higher Secondary School Kannagi Nagar, are set to benefit through this initiative.

The camp aims to streamline re-enrollment, facilitate documentation, and coordinate welfare schemes. Key services include issuing Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, community certificates, and income certificates required for educational scholarships.