Special EMUs between Tambaram & Kattangulathur on Jan 20 for Pongal returnees

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division has announced the operation of special 12-car EMU services between Tambaram and Kattangulathur early on January 20 to facilitate convenient travel of passengers returning to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu after Pongal celebrations.

Passenger special trains will leave Kattangulathur at 4 am, 4.30 am and 5 am and reach Tambaram at 4.35 am, 5.05 am and 5.35 am, respectively.

Passenger special trains will depart Tambaram at 5.05 am and 5.40 am and reach Kattangulathur at 5.30 am and 6.05 am.

The trains will stop at Potheri, Guduvancheri, Urappakkam, Vandalur and Perungalathur, a release issued by Southern Railway said.