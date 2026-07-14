Special drive against drugs by Chennai Police

Police seized 80.272 kg of ganja, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 19 grams of heroin, 1,068 narcotic pills, 20 grams of 'OG' ganja, five mobile phones, Rs 15,500 in cash from the accused.

Police said enforcement against narcotic drugs and banned tobacco products, including gutka and mawa, would continue across the city.

Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such offences and that proceedings would also be initiated to freeze the bank accounts of offenders.