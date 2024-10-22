Special Deepavali kit launched at Amudham stores across TN

CHENNAI: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Sakkarapani launched a Deepavali kit containing various foodgrains at an affordable price at the fair price shop in Gopalapuram on Tuesday.

As a special Diwali edition, the state government has introduced a kit containing 15 items costing Rs 499 which would be available at Amudham stores across the state.

The kit named 'Amudham Plus' weighs around 3.8 kgs and contain various dals and grains.

Speaking about the kits, the minister said that as a first step, these kits are currently available at 10 Amudham stores in Gopalapuram and Anna Nagar areas.

"There are plenty of kits that will be readily made available at Amudham stores for the festive season and there will never be any shortage of supply," he said.