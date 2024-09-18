Special court directs Senthilbalaji to be present for framing charges

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai directed former minister V Senthilbalaji and other named accused in the job racket case to appear before the court for framing charges.

After the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is investigating the case, submitted the sanction granting permission to prosecute the case, before the special court constituted to hear cases related to MP/MLAs, the court recorded the submissions and adjourned the matter to October 1. It then ordered the physical presence of all the accused persons, including Senthilbalaji.

In 2015, more than 20 persons lodged a complaint with CCB against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, alleging that they collected money for jobs in the Transport Department (Senthilbalaji was the Minister at the time of the alleged offense) but did not provide the jobs as promised.

The investigation agency filed the charge sheet after investigating the allegation that Senthilbalaji promised jobs in the Transport Department in exchange for a hefty bribe, between 2014 and 2015 when he was the Transport Minister in the then AIADMK government. The investigation agency also sought for further prosecution in connection with the case.

However, the Madras High Court discharged Senthilbalaji and others from the case. Subsequently, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court order and directed the CCB to investigate the case and file a final report.