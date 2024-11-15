Special camps in Chennai for updating voter info; check all dates here

CHENNAI: Special camps will be held at 947 polling stations across Chennai city to facilitate voters to update their details, including addition and deletion of names, change in name and address, in the voters list. The camps will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24.

Additionally, applications for the same can also be submitted at zonal offices of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) until November 28, said a Maalaimalar report.

As per a press release, in line with the directives of the Election Commission of India, the draft voter list for 16 constituencies in the Chennai district was published on October 29. This list is available for public viewing at zonal offices of the city corporation (zones 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13) and at all polling stations.

The public is encouraged to verify their names and details on the draft voter list, by November 28, the release added.

Also, revision and updation of voter details can be made at the special camps that will be held on two consecutive weekends at polling stations across the city: November 16 & 17 (Saturday and Sunday), and November 23 and 24 (Saturday and Sunday). Residents can also submit applications for new voter registrations at these camps.

Meanwhile, those who haven't been included in the voter list and individuals turning 18 years old by January 1, 2025, can submit Form 6 to register their names in the voter list.

Individuals who need to delete their names from the voter list or who have moved residences within the same constituency or to a different constituency, must fill out the appropriate forms, attach supporting documents, and submit them.

Voters can also apply online through the Election Commission's website at http://voters.eci.gov.in/ for additions, deletions, corrections, and new registrations. The list is accessible on the site.