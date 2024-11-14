Special buses to be operated from Koyambedu for Tiruvannamalai Pournami Girivalam

CHENNAI: In view of the Tiruvannamalai Pournami Girivalam, the State Transport Corporation to operate special buses on Friday for the convenience of devotees and the public, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

To facilitate the pilgrimage, 250 special buses will operate from Koyambedu to Thiruvannamalai, and an additional 150 buses from locations such as Puducherry, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Panruti, Thirukoilure, Chidambaram, Virudhachalam, Thittakudi, Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Kancheepuram, and Tirupattur.

With high passenger turnout expected over the weekend, the State Transport Corporation has arranged for special buses from Koyambedu to Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Virudhachalam, Thiruvannamalai, and Polur.

A total of 500 special buses will operate on these routes, with 335 buses running on Friday and 165 on Saturday.

Additionally, from the Koyambedu bus station, 20 extra buses will operate on November 15 and 20 on November 16, totaling 40 buses to destinations including Hosur and Thiruvannamalai (via Arcot and Arani or via Kanchipuram and Vandavasi).

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and can book tickets through the official website [https://www.tnstc.in](https://www.tnstc.in).

Officials have been deployed to oversee operations and ensure additional buses are available as needed to manage the crowd, according to State Transport Corporation Managing Director Gunasekaran.