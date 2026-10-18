Special bus services shifted to regular platforms at Kilambakkam

The special buses had been operated from five locations in Chennai, including KCBT in Kilambakkam, the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu, Madhavaram New Bus Terminus, the temporary bus terminus at the CMDA Climate Park and the temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar.

Under the revised arrangement, buses bound for Polur, Chetpet and Vandavasi via Tiruvannamalai, which were earlier operated from the temporary bus terminus at the CMDA Climate Park, will now depart from platform 7 at KCBT.