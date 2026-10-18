Special bus services shifted to regular platforms at Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: With the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns for the Ayudha Pooja holidays declining, special bus services operating from temporary bus terminuses have been shifted to regular platforms at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam from Sunday, October 18.
The special buses had been operated from five locations in Chennai, including KCBT in Kilambakkam, the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu, Madhavaram New Bus Terminus, the temporary bus terminus at the CMDA Climate Park and the temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar.
Under the revised arrangement, buses bound for Polur, Chetpet and Vandavasi via Tiruvannamalai, which were earlier operated from the temporary bus terminus at the CMDA Climate Park, will now depart from platform 7 at KCBT.
Similarly, buses bound for Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, which were operated from the temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar, will now depart from platform 5 at KCBT.
Passengers have been advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.