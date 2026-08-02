Speaker JCD Prabhakar inaugurates regional one-stop centre for PwDs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Saturday (August 1) inaugurated a Regional One-Stop Centre for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at the Chennai Higher Secondary School campus on Model School Road in Teynampet.
Established under the Tamil Nadu Rights Project with support from the World Bank, the centre will provide integrated support services for PwDs in the Teynampet zone.
The services offered at the centre include counselling, rehabilitation guidance, information on government welfare schemes, grievance redressal, and access to scheduled quality treatment. Chennai District Collector Malathi Helan, GCC Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) HR Koushik, Ward Councillor Nandini and other officials attended the inauguration.