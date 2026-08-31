Speak up for your rights, dignity, says actor Revathy to women

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) Women’s Symposium in Chennai, she said that questioning injustice and speaking up for one’s dignity and rights was essential.

The symposium titled, ‘The Century of Women Starts with Me: From Awareness to Action’, focused on the role of women in driving social and economic progress and highlighted how individual action can bring about change in families, workplaces, communities and society. Addressing the gathering, she added: “Even if such ideas are met with resistance at first, they are the ones that ultimately drive meaningful social progress.”