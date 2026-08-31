Speak up for your rights, dignity, says actor Revathy to women

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Revathy called on women to speak up against injustice and actively participate in social transformation, stressing that questioning inequality and standing up for one’s rights were essential for meaningful progress.
Speaking at the sixth edition of the Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) Women’s Symposium in Chennai, she said that questioning injustice and speaking up for one’s dignity and rights was essential.
The symposium titled, ‘The Century of Women Starts with Me: From Awareness to Action’, focused on the role of women in driving social and economic progress and highlighted how individual action can bring about change in families, workplaces, communities and society. Addressing the gathering, she added: “Even if such ideas are met with resistance at first, they are the ones that ultimately drive meaningful social progress.”
Jaya Rao of BSG highlighted that the symposium was being held at a time when women across the country were forming self-help groups and taking up entrepreneurial ventures, challenging traditional ideas that confined them to secondary roles.
“The century of women will not be shaped by awareness alone, but by the courage to translate conviction into action. When one woman takes a determined step forward, she can inspire change in her family, community, and society,” she stated.
The symposium also featured women leaders who shared experiences and perspectives on women’s contribution to creating a more equitable, compassionate and progressive society.
The discussions were held against the backdrop of India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.
Kalpana Sankar, MD-CEO of Varashakti Housing Finance and co-founder of Hand in Hand India, highlighted the importance of women’s economic empowerment.