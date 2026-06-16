Spatial Dialogues brings art and interiors together in Chennai exhibition

CHENNAI: Most people encounter art in galleries, but rarely get to see how it might look in their homes. Spatial Dialogues, the inaugural exhibition at The Collectors Room by Artiform in Mylapore, attempts to bridge that gap.
Featuring works by Bhagwan Chavan, Dilipkumar Kesavan, Jacob Jebaraj and Pravin Kannanur, the exhibition places artworks alongside everyday interior elements, encouraging visitors to imagine them as part of their living spaces.
Curated by Isaiarasi Annamalai, the exhibition is spread across three floors. Unlike a conventional gallery, one will find artworks displayed alongside kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, vanities and other interior features. This setting allows people to visualise how a painting or sculpture might look within a home rather than on a gallery wall.
“I have curated this in such a way that people will be able to imagine how an artwork would look next to their kitchen cabinet or wardrobe. Our idea is to help people understand how art can become part of their everyday lives. When they see it in a living environment, it becomes easier for them to connect with it,” says Isaiarasi.
The exhibition’s title reflects this idea. Spatial Dialogues is about creating a conversation between the artwork and the space around it. “Rather than existing independently, the works interact with the interiors, architecture and objects around them, encouraging visitors to look at both the artwork and the space differently.” Though all four participating artists work primarily with abstraction, each approaches it distinctly. “Bhagwan Chavan’s works are bold and colourful, carrying an urban quality. While many of his paintings are energetic and vibrant, the exhibition also includes watercolour works that reveal another side of his practice. Jacob combines serigraphy and acrylic. We have also placed his granite sculptures throughout the space, creating an interesting contrast between the solidity of stone and the surrounding interiors,” she adds.
Pravin Kannanur’s works explore rhythm, movement and spatial relationships. “One of the largest works in the exhibition belongs to him. A multidisciplinary artist, Pravin works across visual arts, theatre, contemporary dance, installations and public art.”
For Dilipkumar Kesavan, inspiration comes from everyday life. Based in Mahabalipuram, he often draws from the people he sees around him, especially fishermen. “He uses materials such as fishing nets and pieces of lungi fabric in his works. His work may appear unstructured, but they are bold and expressive,” adds the curator.
For Isaiarasi, curating art within an interior setting presented a different challenge from working in a traditional gallery. Here, the artworks and interiors complement one another rather than compete for attention. Spatial Dialogues is on view until July 20 at Artiform, No.108A, Venkatachalam Street, Mylapore.