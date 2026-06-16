Spatial Dialogues brings art and interiors together in Chennai exhibition

“I have curated this in such a way that people will be able to imagine how an artwork would look next to their kitchen cabinet or wardrobe. Our idea is to help people understand how art can become part of their everyday lives. When they see it in a living environment, it becomes easier for them to connect with it,” says Isaiarasi.

The exhibition’s title reflects this idea. Spatial Dialogues is about creating a conversation between the artwork and the space around it. “Rather than existing independently, the works interact with the interiors, architecture and objects around them, encouraging visitors to look at both the artwork and the space differently.” Though all four participating artists work primarily with abstraction, each approaches it distinctly. “Bhagwan Chavan’s works are bold and colourful, carrying an urban quality. While many of his paintings are energetic and vibrant, the exhibition also includes watercolour works that reveal another side of his practice. Jacob combines serigraphy and acrylic. We have also placed his granite sculptures throughout the space, creating an interesting contrast between the solidity of stone and the surrounding interiors,” she adds.