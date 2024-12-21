Sparks fly at Ennore Thermal Power Station public hearing as DMK MLA gags ‘those from Japan’

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at a public hearing for the proposed 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) Expansion project conducted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at Ernavur with the ruling DMK’s Tiruvottiyur MLA KP Shankar announcing that only people from Tiruvottiyur should speak, not "those from Japan".

“Only people from Tiruvottiyur should speak, not those from Japan. This is an issue faced by the Tiruvottiyur people. Outsiders will not be allowed to speak. I humbly declare that only the sons of the soil will be allowed to speak,” DMK legislator Shankar announced taking the mike from the presiding TNPCB official even as Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade was chairing the meeting.

The ruckus started when Vignesh of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) spoke against the proposed project. “When Tangedco’s thermal plants operated only for 66 per cent of its generation capacity last year, what is the need for a new thermal power plant? Moreover, the validity of the 2019 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report is only for three years. Hence, a hearing based on the invalid EIA itself is null and void,” he said, amid loud shouts from those supporting the project.

When the TNPCB official anchoring the hearing read out the list of registered speakers, the DMK supporters including legislators and GCC councillors opposed it.

Mega, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, responded to MLA Shankar saying Thanthai Periyar, who hailed from Erode, spoke for all. “I am speaking for social justice. I am from Tiruvotriyur. Periyar, who was born in Erode, spoke for everyone. What is the point of saying that no one from outside should speak?” she asked.

ML Prabhu, state deputy secretary, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, said, “Does your social justice mean bringing toxic projects to areas where working people, fishermen, and the oppressed live in large numbers?” He asked the government to set up non-polluting industries in north Chennai.

Bhagat Singh of Kathivakkam said the EIA report stated there are no endangered species in the project-affected area. “It is wrong. The real endangered species are those living in Ennore,” he declared.

M Karunakaran of Kattukuppam said those dependent on inland fishing were severely affected due to ash and oil deposited in Kosasthalaiyar.

Several people who spoke in support of the project claimed it would create new jobs. Though they agreed it causes environmental damage, they wanted jobs for their families' sustenance.

"As expected, the hearing turned into a shameless show of thuggery and bullying by local DMK functionaries. Collector left midway through the hearing leaving the statutory event without a chair," said environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman.