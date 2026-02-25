Sowcarpet goldsmith unit cylinder blast: Owner dies of burns; six workers under treatment

CHENNAI: The owner of the goldsmith unit in which a LPG blast triggered a fire on the night of February 25 succumbed to burns at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital while six other workers are undergoing treatment. Seven people, including the owner of the goldsmith unit, suffered severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded while melting gold at the workshop on Singanna Naicken Street in Sowcarpet on Wednesday night.
The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a commercial building, police sources said. Fire tenders rushed to the scene, and personnel rescued the injured after bringing the fire under control.
The owner, Suman Paul P Jogidh of Vyasarpadi and six employees, identified as Rakesh, Aravind, Simant, Suraj, Jantho, and Anandu, were admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Suman Paul succumbed without responding to treatment.
Suman sustained 40 per cent burn injuries, while others sustained 20 per cent burns, police said. All the injured workers are from Kolkata. Elephant Gate Police are investigating.