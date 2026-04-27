Southern suburbs come to standstill as voters swarm back to Chennai

For many, leaving the city before April 23 was a larger task due to omnibus traffic and the return became a similar ordeal.

The situation worsened near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu, where flyover construction at two locations on the highway reduced vehicles to crawling inch by inch. The gridlock, which began Sunday evening, persisted through the night and continued into Monday morning.

Similar heavy congestion was reported near Singaperumal Koil, as well as at Guduvancheri, Kilambakkam, and Tambaram, causing immense suffering for passengers on buses and drivers.