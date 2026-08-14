Southern Railway still finding answers to reduce platform-train gap at Adambakkam MRTS station

A senior Southern Railway official told DT Next that the Construction department had submitted solutions to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) earlier; however, the safety authority has now sought further clarification. The department is currently working on a response, while holding discussions with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and PCM on the technical aspects.



"The exercise is still at the proposal stage, and rectification work is yet to be commenced at the station," the official said, adding that the technical details were still being worked out by the departments concerned. The official refused to elaborate on the kind of proposal which has been made.

The Southern Railway had earlier proposed using steel channels and cement chequered tiles to bridge the excessive gap between the platform and train. With the proposed solution still being examined in response to the latest CCRS queries, the opening of Adambakkam station is therefore likely to take some more time.