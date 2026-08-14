Southern Railway still finding answers to reduce platform-train gap at Adambakkam MRTS station

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway Construction department is still working on a solution to rectify the excessive gap between the train and platform at Adambakkam MRTS station. The brainstorming is being done in consultation with the railway safety authorities.
A senior Southern Railway official told DT Next that the Construction department had submitted solutions to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) earlier; however, the safety authority has now sought further clarification. The department is currently working on a response, while holding discussions with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and PCM on the technical aspects.
"The exercise is still at the proposal stage, and rectification work is yet to be commenced at the station," the official said, adding that the technical details were still being worked out by the departments concerned. The official refused to elaborate on the kind of proposal which has been made.
The Southern Railway had earlier proposed using steel channels and cement chequered tiles to bridge the excessive gap between the platform and train. With the proposed solution still being examined in response to the latest CCRS queries, the opening of Adambakkam station is therefore likely to take some more time.
The gap between the train coach and platform was flagged during the CCRS inspection of the 4.5 km Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS extension in March 2026. The problem occurs at the curved section of track at Adambakkam station. The station has remained closed to passengers even after the extension was commissioned on March 14.