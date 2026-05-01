Southern Railway cuts traction asset failures to 3 in FY26

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway recorded a sharp drop in traction-related asset failures in 2025-26, with only three failures reported during the year, compared to 13 in the previous year.
The reduction is attributed to improved maintenance and monitoring of traction distribution (TRD) systems, which supply power for train operations across electrified routes.
TRD assets form a critical part of railway operations, as any failure can disrupt train movement in a section and affect punctuality.
With the network now fully electrified, these systems are in use across the entire zone. The lower number of failures helped reduce traction-related disruptions, contributing to smoother train operations and fewer delays during the year.