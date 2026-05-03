Southern Railway Chennai division collects over Rs 65 crore in fines from 12.24 lakh ticket-less travellers

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Division reiterated its appeal to all passengers to travel only with valid tickets, emphasising that unauthorised travel leads to overcrowding and adversely affects passenger safety, comfort, and the overall travel experience.

Intensive and continuous ticket-checking drives were conducted across suburban, mail/express, and special train services throughout the year. Officials stated that travelling with a valid ticket was not only a statutory requirement but also a social responsibility that ensured fairness to bonafide passengers who planned their journeys in advance.

Passengers are advised to avoid penalties and legal action by purchasing valid tickets before entering station premises. Digital platforms such as the RailOne app (for both reserved and unreserved tickets), Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at major stations, and booking counters remain available for convenience.