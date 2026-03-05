Southern Railway announces high-speed trial run between Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS stretch

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that a high-speed trial run will be conducted on Thursday (March 5) on the Velachery–St Thomas Mount Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stretch.
According to a report in Daily Thanthi, the trial run will be carried out on the 5 km Velachery-St Thomas Mount Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stretch from 1.30 pm to 6 pm under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety.
MRTS service currently operates between Chennai Beach and Velachery and has been useful for the public. A decision was announced in 2008 to extend the service up to St Thomas Mount Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stretch and connect it with the suburban railway station there.
However, the Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS project faced delays due to land acquisition issues and court cases, which stalled the work for several years. In the past few years, the work has accelerated and the project has now reached its final stage.
With 17 years having passed since the project began, Southern Railway has decided to commence services on the route in a few days.