Southern Railway announces 2 pairs of special trains for Christmas and New Year

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of two pairs of special trains during Christmas and New Year for the convenience of passengers.

Train No 06039 Tambaram – Kanniyakumari Weekly Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 12.35 am on December 24 and 31, 2024 (Tuesday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 pm the same day (2 Services).

In return, Train No. 06040 Kanniyakumari – Tambaram Weekly Superfast Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 4.30 pm on December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 4.20 am, the next day (2 Services)

Train No 06037 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Jn Weekly Unreserved Antyodaya Special will leave Kochuveli at 8.20 pm on December 23 and 30, 2024 (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 9.15 am, the next day (2 Services).

In return, Train No 06038 Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli Weekly Unreserved Antyodaya Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 8.10 hrs on December 24 and 31, 2024 (Tuesday) and reach Kochuveli at 10.00 am, the next day (2 Services).

Advance reservation for the above reserved festival specials will open at 8.00 am on December 22, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.