South Western Railway notifies special trains between Bengaluru - Chennai Egmore for Deepavali season; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway on Monday notified special trains to clear extra rush during Deepavali festival.

These trains will operate on KSR Bengaluru- Chennai Egmore - KSR Bengaluru route.

Train No. 06209 KSR Bengaluru- Chennai Egmore Superfast Festival express special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 08.05 am on 30 October (Wednesday) and 03 November (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore of 2.30 pm, the same day (2 Services) in return direction.

Train No. 06210 Chennai Egmore- KSR Bengaluru Superfast Festival express special will leave Chennai Egmore at 3.55 pm on 30 October (Wednesday) & 03 November (Sunday) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.50 pm, the same day (2 Services)

Coach Composition: 1-AC Two Tier Coach, 1-AC Three Tier Coach. 11-Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

The details of timings and stoppages of Train No. 06209/06210 KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Egmore - KSR Bengaluru Superfast Festival Express Specials are as follows:















