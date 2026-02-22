South-bound express trains to originate from Mambalam amid Egmore renovation

MADURAI: Due to the lack of adequate space as renovation work at Chennai Egmore railway station is under way, the Southern Railway has decided to operate a few south-bound trains from Mambalam railway station.
Accordingly, the Chennai–Kanniyakumari Express (Train No. 12633), Chennai–Sengottai Pothigai Express (Train No. 12661), Nellai Superfast Express (Train No. 12631) and Pandian Superfast Express (Train No. 12637) will terminate or originate at Mambalam railway station till April 6.
It is worth noting that many express trains are being halted at Tambaram railway station due to redevelopment works.