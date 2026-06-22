SOP to fast-track sex cases being readied, govt tells Madras HC

The Advocate General further submitted that the State is working to improve infrastructure, including the establishment of DNA testing laboratories in five to six cities across Tamil Nadu. He sought two weeks to place the details on record, following which the bench posted the matter after two weeks.

The case pertains to a petition filed by a woman who alleged that while travelling with her family from Andhra Pradesh to Tiruvannamalai on a pilgrimage on September 29, 2025, two police constables intercepted their vehicle. They took the petitioner and her mother separately on a patrol motorcycle under the pretext of an inquiry.

During the ride, the petitioner's mother jumped from the moving motorcycle, while the petitioner was taken to a secluded spot where the two constables raped her and fled.

The petitioner submitted that although the charge sheet was filed on November 4, 2025, the trial is yet to commence. She alleged a systemic failure in ensuring speedy trials for sexual assault survivors, arguing that prolonged delays lead to witness intimidation and violate the right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.