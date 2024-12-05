Son brutally assaulted in Puzhal jail, alleges mom; Madras HC directs magistrate to probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the chief judicial magistrate, Tiruvallur, to inquire about the allegation that a prison official brutally assaulted a remand prisoner in Puzhal central prison, and submit a report.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman instructed the chief judicial magistrate to visit the Puzhal prison and enquire with the prisoner, who was allegedly beaten up by an official.

The court ordered the judicial magistrate to submit the report along with his/her opinion on December 17 for further proceedings.

Ananthi, mother of remand prisoner Jeyanthan, moved the petition seeking action against the superintendent of Puzhal central prison and prison officer Prasanth Pandian for attacking her son.

It was submitted that on October 16, Prasanth Pandian brutally attacked Jeyanthan due to which he fell unconscious. Despite him sustaining severe injuries, the prison officials did not take him to hospital for treatment, said the petitioner.

After receiving the information about the brutal attack through her advocate, she went to the prison to meet her son. Ananthi said she was shocked to see her son with bruises and injuries all over his body.

She then urged the prison official to allow her meet the prison superintendent to request him provide medical treatment for Jeyanthan, which was denied, alleged Ananthi.

Responding to the allegation, the government prosecutor submitted that Jeyanthan was sent to hospital for treatment, and added that he was under medical care.

After the submission, the bench raised suspicion over the injuries found on the prisoner's body, and issued direction to conduct an inquiry to unearth the truth.