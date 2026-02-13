Soil testing for Marina Beach ropeway halted after fishermen object

CHENNAI: Soil testing for the proposed ropeway project at Marina Beach was halted on Thursday after fishermen objected to the work, questioning whether proper coastal clearances had been obtained, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, the Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed introducing a ropeway service connecting Marina Beach and Besant Nagar Beach.
Consultations and preliminary studies for the project have been underway since 2022.
In the first phase, the Corporation floated tenders in 2024 to prepare a feasibility report for constructing the ropeway from the Triumph of Labour statue to the lighthouse.
The feasibility study was later entrusted to a private firm, which has been carrying out preliminary assessments.
As part of the study, soil testing was conducted near the Marina Beach lighthouse.
According to sources, more than five workers dug a trench of around 30 feet to examine the soil conditions.
Fishermen from Nochikuppam noticed the activity and confronted the workers, questioning how work could be undertaken on the beach without permission from the Coastal Regulation Authority.
Following the argument, the private company personnel stopped the testing and left the site.
The incident created tension in the area for some time.
Corporation officials said a private firm had been conducting soil tests for the proposed ropeway project when fishermen objected.
Officials added that soil testing is required before submitting a report to the Coastal Regulation Authority and that the next phase of work would likely be carried out with police protection.