Marina Blue Flag project phase two nears completion

CHENNAI: Work on the second phase of the Blue Flag Beach project at Chennai’s Marina Beach is nearing completion, with officials stating that around 90 percent of the work is complete and the area is expected to be opened for public use by the end of this month, according to Daily Thanthi.
The Tamil Nadu government is working to obtain Blue Flag certification, an international eco-label awarded to beaches that meet strict environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards, for several beaches across the state.
At Marina Beach, the Greater Chennai Corporation is implementing the Blue Flag project in four phases.
The first phase, located near the Marina swimming pool, was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.31 crore and has been opened to the public. Officials said more than 60,000 people use this stretch every day.
The second phase of the project, located opposite Vivekananda House, began last month and is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore.
Facilities created as part of this phase include 60 bamboo seating units, 30 bamboo umbrellas, four observation towers, children’s play areas at four locations, two study areas, and selfie points at two locations.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official said separate toilet facilities have been provided for men, women, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities.
Bamboo garbage bins have been installed along the beach to prevent littering, and machines to discourage the use of plastic bags will be set up at various locations along the Marina.
The remaining works are expected to be completed by February 17th, after which the second phase will be opened for public use by the end of the month.
At present, Kovalam Beach is the only beach in Tamil Nadu to have received the certification.
Besides Marina beach, efforts are underway to secure the status for beaches in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi.