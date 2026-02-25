Soil test done, ropeway project gains pace; Marina fishers plan protest

CHENNAI: The Marina ropeway project is gaining momentum after the Greater Chennai Corporation completed preliminary soil tests for the facility last week, as per an official.
“The CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance meeting will be held with the Environment Department in the coming days,” the official said.
A private agency conducted soil tests around 10 days ago, with bore pits dug to a depth of about 30 feet. During the exercise, fishermen from villages near the Lighthouse raised objections. Heated arguments that ensued between the agency staff and fishermen brought the activity to a halt, the official added.
In the 2026-27 budget, the corporation proposed a ropeway facility along Marina Beach to boost tourism. The project envisages a ropeway from the Lighthouse to Anna Memorial, offering visitors panoramic views of the city and coastline. The project is proposed to be implemented under the public-private partnership model.
As the project falls within the CRZ, the GCC will approach the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority for clearance, officials said. As per a CRZ norm, 200 metres from the High Tide Line is designated as no-development zone, where permanent structures are prohibited.
Meanwhile, fishing communities are protesting. K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said fishermen from 12 villages will form a human chain from Triplicane to Srinivasapuram on March 2 to oppose the Blue Flag and ropeway projects.
In October last year, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran had told the council that the feasibility study for the Marina ropeway project had been completed and that tenders for construction would be invited soon.