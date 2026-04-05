Soil dumping in Kallukuttai lake raises concerns

CHENNAI: Residents in Taramani have raised concerns over ongoing land filling at the Kallukuttai lake behind Dr Ambedkar Government Law University, a low-lying area that functions as part of the neighbourhood’s storm water drain (SWD) system.
Residents said that solid earth has been dumped in sections of the site for the past three days, raising questions over possible encroachment and its impact on storm water movement.
Altering the stretch can affect the flow pattern. Parts of the area had been filled earlier, with soil dumping and disturbance to existing SWDs. This is a low-lying basin. If the ground level is raised progressively, it can affect water movement during rains
- Sanjeevan, a Perungudi resident
“Rainwater from MGR Salai flows through SWDs, passes via the Perungudi Railway Station Road into this lake zone, and exits through a culvert between Taramani and Perungudi stations,” explained Sanjeevan, a Perungudi resident, pointing to instances of water stagnation in nearby areas.
“Altering the stretch can affect the flow pattern. Parts of the area had been filled earlier, with soil dumping and disturbance to existing SWDs. This is a low-lying basin. If the ground level is raised progressively, it can affect water movement during rains.”
However, officials maintained that the land in question belongs to the university and not under Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) control. “The university is carrying out filling activity as part of a hostel project.
However, since this stretch is part of a natural drainage path, we were asked to facilitate water flow.
We’re currently aligning and constructing SWDs along the edge of the site to ensure rainwater is channelled properly. Once these works are completed, there should be no disruption to existing drainage,” a senior GCC official said.
However, denizens claimed that the work was being carried out without safeguards.
“We would not have let this happen if there was a concern,” explained Durai, a social activist. “The area is not being fully closed. Water flow paths are still being maintained, and drainage channels are being connected.”