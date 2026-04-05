Soil dumping in Kallukuttai lake raises concerns

“Rainwater from MGR Salai flows through SWDs, passes via the Perungudi Railway Station Road into this lake zone, and exits through a culvert between Taramani and Perungudi stations,” explained Sanjeevan, a Perungudi resident, pointing to instances of water stagnation in nearby areas.

“Altering the stretch can affect the flow pattern. Parts of the area had been filled earlier, with soil dumping and disturbance to existing SWDs. This is a low-lying basin. If the ground level is raised progressively, it can affect water movement during rains.”