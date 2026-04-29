Soft textures and slow living: Inside Chennai’s growing love for rug tufting

What stands out about tufting is the experience itself. Many participants describe it as therapeutic and immersive. “It takes a little time to get used to the machine. But once you get into the rhythm, it becomes very calming. You start focusing only on the design and the movement.” Participants can choose from a catalogue of designs or bring their own ideas, provided they are simple and clean. The process of selecting colours and watching a design gradually come to life creates a strong sense of involvement. “When they see the finished piece, there’s a real sense of satisfaction. They’ve invested time and effort into something tangible.” Regular visitors often treat tufting as a creative escape. “Some customers come in, put on their headphones, and just immerse themselves in the process. It becomes their way of switching off from everything else,” Madhumeetha notes

The studio has also become a popular destination for families. Parents and children work side by side, turning the activity into a shared experience. “One of the things parents appreciate most is that their children stay engaged the entire time. They’re not asking for their phones because they’re completely involved,” she adds. To learn more about rug tufting, gorugyourself.com.