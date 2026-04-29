Soft textures and slow living: Inside Chennai’s growing love for rug tufting

CHENNAI: In a world of constant scrolling and digital overload, hands-on activities that allow people to slow down are gaining new appeal. Rug tufting, a contemporary textile art form, taps into this need for mindful creation. Using a handheld tufting gun, yarn is punched into a stretched fabric base to form textured designs. The finished pieces, ranging from rugs and wall hangings to coasters, are soft, vibrant, and entirely handmade.
Chennai has joined this growing trend with Go Rug Yourself, a tufting studio located in Kottivakkam along East Coast Road (ECR), opposite the Tata Motors showroom. Since its launch four months ago, the studio has seen an enthusiastic response. “People are curious at first, but once they try it, they really connect with the process. It’s not just about the end product, it’s about creating something with your own hands,” says Madhumeetha, the store manager.
The studio offers three types of workshops tailored to different interests. A solo tufting session with a one-foot frame is ideal for beginners looking to understand the basics. For those wanting to experiment with larger designs, two-foot frame sessions are available. The most popular option, however, is the couple tufting workshop. “Two participants work on the same frame. They can either create separate designs or collaborate on a single rug. It’s become a favourite among couples and friends.”
In addition to workshops, Go Rug Yourself conducts structured boot camps for both children and adults. The summer boot camp for children aged 8 to 12 runs over five days, during which participants create four rugs while learning each step of the process, like design selection, tracing, tufting, glueing, cutting and finishing. For those aged 12 and above, a more advanced camp uses larger frames and allows for more detailed work. Adults can enrol in regular five-day boot camps that cover the entire tufting process in depth. “By the end of the course, participants are confident enough to take on projects independently,” shares Madhumeetha.
What stands out about tufting is the experience itself. Many participants describe it as therapeutic and immersive. “It takes a little time to get used to the machine. But once you get into the rhythm, it becomes very calming. You start focusing only on the design and the movement.” Participants can choose from a catalogue of designs or bring their own ideas, provided they are simple and clean. The process of selecting colours and watching a design gradually come to life creates a strong sense of involvement. “When they see the finished piece, there’s a real sense of satisfaction. They’ve invested time and effort into something tangible.” Regular visitors often treat tufting as a creative escape. “Some customers come in, put on their headphones, and just immerse themselves in the process. It becomes their way of switching off from everything else,” Madhumeetha notes
The studio has also become a popular destination for families. Parents and children work side by side, turning the activity into a shared experience. “One of the things parents appreciate most is that their children stay engaged the entire time. They’re not asking for their phones because they’re completely involved,” she adds. To learn more about rug tufting, gorugyourself.com.