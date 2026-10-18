Snapped 11 kV cable electrocutes man in Thirunindravur

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old man on his way to work was electrocuted on Saturday morning when an 11-kV overhead wire fell on him at a bus stop near the Thirunindravur flyover.
Police identified the victim as Kannaiyan (66), originally from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. For the last two years, he worked at a masala manufacturing unit near Thirunindravur, earning about Rs 20,000 a month and lived at Nazarathpet. He commuted daily by bus.
Around 8.30 am, Kannaiyan was standing with an umbrella near a police booth when the incident happened. Police said that the high-tension wire came down directly on his leg. He collapsed after a severe shock. Onlookers called the TNEB and police but could not get close till supply was tripped.
TANGEDCO officials said a pin insulator failure caused the line to get displaced, hit the concrete edge of the railway bridge and fall.
Kannaiyan is survived by a son and daughter. His son Vijay (40) alleged negligence: “They should have checked poles before rain. Children use this stop. Action must be taken.” Thirunindravur police registered a case. The body was sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem. It is the second death this year in the Chennai region from a snapped live line, after a guest worker died in Puzhal in April.