Snapped 11 kV cable electrocutes man in Thirunindravur

Police identified the victim as Kannaiyan (66), originally from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. For the last two years, he worked at a masala manufacturing unit near Thirunindravur, earning about Rs 20,000 a month and lived at Nazarathpet. He commuted daily by bus.

Around 8.30 am, Kannaiyan was standing with an umbrella near a police booth when the incident happened. Police said that the high-tension wire came down directly on his leg. He collapsed after a severe shock. Onlookers called the TNEB and police but could not get close till supply was tripped.

TANGEDCO officials said a pin insulator failure caused the line to get displaced, hit the concrete edge of the railway bridge and fall.