Smuggling bid thwarted in Chennai suburb; Andhra peddler held with 140 kg ganja

CHENNAI: The Shankar Nagar police seized 140 kgs of ganja near Anakaputhur and arrested a peddler from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The ganja peddler was identified as Appala Naidu (20), of Kadapa Narasipatti village in Andhra Pradesh. Appala Naidu, with the help of Rahman (28) of Andhra Pradesh, used to procure ganja from the northern parts of the country and supply it to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the duo purchased 140 kgs of ganja in Odisha, converted it into powder, and packed five grams each in a cover to smuggle them to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The duo loaded the ganja in a lorry and were following the vehicle in a car as escorts.

After reaching Anakaputhur on Wednesday night, they unloaded the ganja packs in a forest area and Rahman left the spot while Appala Naidu remained there guarding the substance.

Meanwhile, the Shankar Nagar police, who received a tip-off regarding the ganja smuggling, rushed to the spot and arrested Appala Naidu and seized 140 kgs of ganja.

The police are searching for Rahman, who went missing along with the car. The police are also investigating to whom the duo were planning to sell the ganja and if there are others linked to the case.