CHENNAI: Shallots, without which no tempering is complete in traditional Tamil cuisine, are burning holes in grocery budget, with a steep single-day rise of Rs 70 on Wednesday — a kilogram sold for Rs 220 at the Koyambedu wholesale market.
The prices of brinjal and broad beans also doubled, while Ooty beetroot and lady's finger rose by Rs 20, and tomatoes increased by Rs 5. Traders attributed the surge to low vegetable supply.
Explaining the steep rise, SS Muthukumaran, president of the Koyambedu semi-wholesale vegetable traders association, told DT Next, "For the past 10 days, we have been receiving only 60 tonnes of shallots against the regular 160 tonnes. The price hike is due to a supply shortage, which is usual between November and December because of the monsoon.
"The market received only 6,500 tonnes of vegetables, instead of the regular 10,000 tonnes, and only 470 tonnes of onions and tomatoes arrived against the usual 700 tonnes," he said.
Meanwhile, X Jenifer, a resident of Maduravoyal who regularly shops at the market, said she bought a kilo each of onion, tomato, and brinjal, along with half a kilo of shallots and other essentials, drawing a total bill of Rs 1,000. Such a steep rise affects middle-class families, she added.
On Wednesday, shallots sold for Rs 220, up from Rs 150 on Monday and Tuesday, while regular brinjal doubled from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg, and striped brinjal jumped from Rs 35 to Rs 75 per kg.
Broad beans more than doubled, from Rs 35 to Rs 75 per kg, and Ooty beetroot increased from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg. Green capsicum climbed from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg, while moderate increases of Rs 5 to Rs 10 were recorded for radish from Rs 50 to Rs 60, bitter gourd from Rs 40 to Rs 50, long beans sold at Rs 50, and regular tomatoes edging up from Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg.