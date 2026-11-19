The prices of brinjal and broad beans also doubled, while Ooty beetroot and lady's finger rose by Rs 20, and tomatoes increased by Rs 5. Traders attributed the surge to low vegetable supply.

Explaining the steep rise, SS Muthukumaran, president of the Koyambedu semi-wholesale vegetable traders association, told DT Next, "For the past 10 days, we have been receiving only 60 tonnes of shallots against the regular 160 tonnes. The price hike is due to a supply shortage, which is usual between November and December because of the monsoon.

"The market received only 6,500 tonnes of vegetables, instead of the regular 10,000 tonnes, and only 470 tonnes of onions and tomatoes arrived against the usual 700 tonnes," he said.