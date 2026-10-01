Small choices make big change: Dia Mirza’s green call to Chennai

Her other everyday practices include keeping the air conditioner at 24 degrees, refusing to waste food, and reusing, repurposing, composting or distributing food while it is still edible. She also spoke about sustainable fashion, saying one of the biggest lessons she has learnt is to “refuse the desire to purchase” and to ask how long she will use something, who made it, and what impact it has on the environment and human health.

Dia also reflected on nature’s ability to recover. Recalling trees in Mumbai that grew new branches after being damaged by storms and infrastructure work, she said the experience reminded her that “nature persists.”

When asked to share practical actions people could adopt, Dia challenged the audience to embrace everyday sustainable choices. These included refusing single-use plastics, eating local and seasonal produce, avoiding unnecessary plastic packaging, segregating and composting household waste, switching to LED bulbs, conserving electricity, nurturing trees, and supporting organisations working for nature conservation.

Underlining the vision behind the effort, Apsara said, “It’s not just the number of trees we plant,” pointing to the 10,000-tree plantation initiative and the 100 Dignity carts for transgender women. She also urged members of the Good Deeds Club to cultivate compassion, describing it as something that brings growth, meaning and purpose.